Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. “BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen,” says Dr. Jha. “That means if you were infected earlier this year, you're still at very high risk of reinfection. It means if you've not been vaccinated recently, you have a very high risk of having a breakthrough.” Dr. Jha also addresses the growing demand for monkeypox vaccines as U.S. cases surge. “In the days and weeks ahead, you're gonna see vaccine availability become far more widespread.”July 15, 2022