IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

    07:07

  • Exclusive: One of the first kidnapped missionaries in Haiti to escape speaks publicly for the first time

    02:17

  • Fauci: 10-day quarantine still recommended after potential exposure to omicron variant

    00:49

  • Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to “reduce the loss of innocent civilian life”

    05:35

  • Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

    07:18

  • Sen. Stabenow: Democrats need to “find a way to come to come together on as much as possible”

    05:12

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

    07:22

  • Dr. Gounder: ‘Vaccines are still preventing severe disease’ amid Omicron surge

    05:07

  • David Miliband: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘man-made’

    05:00

  • ‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

    07:09

  • Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome

    06:15

  • Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year

    01:04

  • Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’

    08:34

  • KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

    03:24

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

    05:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

    07:13

  • Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

    05:01

  • Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote

    06:09

  • Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

    04:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

09:26

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the surge in Omicron cases ahead of the holidays, the administration’s plan to address testing shortages and delays, and the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. “The critical issue is that the vaccines are working,” says Dr. Fauci. “Vaccinated people certainly may and will get breakthrough infections, and we will see likely more of this with Omicron. But to say the vaccines don't work is just not understanding the importance of vaccines in preventing you from getting seriously ill, hospitalized, and dying.”Dec. 21, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Fauci: To address Omicron surge, ‘please get boosted’

    07:07

  • Exclusive: One of the first kidnapped missionaries in Haiti to escape speaks publicly for the first time

    02:17

  • Fauci: 10-day quarantine still recommended after potential exposure to omicron variant

    00:49

  • Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to “reduce the loss of innocent civilian life”

    05:35

  • Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All