Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘The critical issue is that the vaccines are working’

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the surge in Omicron cases ahead of the holidays, the administration’s plan to address testing shortages and delays, and the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. “The critical issue is that the vaccines are working,” says Dr. Fauci. “Vaccinated people certainly may and will get breakthrough infections, and we will see likely more of this with Omicron. But to say the vaccines don't work is just not understanding the importance of vaccines in preventing you from getting seriously ill, hospitalized, and dying.”Dec. 21, 2021