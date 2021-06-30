Dr. Amesh Adalja: ‘We will not go into a crisis because of the Delta variant’

Dr. Amesh Adalja joins Andrea Mitchell to unpack the new WHO guidance to resume mask wearing even if you are fully vaccinated, amid the spread of the Delta variant. Dr. Adalja expresses his view, in accordance with the CDC, that it is not necessary to wear a mask if you've been vaccinated in the U.S. as “we will not go into a crisis” since high risk populations have been vaccinated with highly efficacious vaccines. He also discusses schools reopening and advice for the July 4th weekend.