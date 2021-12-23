Dr. Amesh Adalja: Vaccinated protected against ‘severe consequences’ of covid

Dr. Natalie Azar, and Dr. Amesh Adalja join Andrea Mitchell to discuss rising Covid cases, availability of at-home tests, and the FDA’s authorization of Merck’s antiviral pill. “This isn't a virus that's going anywhere,” says Dr. Adalja. “If you're vaccinated, there's no reason to worry, we've got this under control. With the vaccine, you yourself individually are protected against the severe consequences of disease.”Dec. 23, 2021