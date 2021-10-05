Dr. Amesh Adalja on COVID-19 testing: calling it 'The original sin of the pandemic'

Dr. Amesh Adalja joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the current state of the pandemic after nearly two years, the ongoing testing difficulties, and the direction the United States is heading in this fall. "Testing has always been sort of the original sin of this pandemic," Dr. Adalja says. "We've never been able to test adequately, we've never been able to use tests the way they should be used and I think there's a lot of spread of infection and a lot of disruption to people's lives because we lack proper testing."Oct. 5, 2021