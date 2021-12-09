Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’

Dr. Amesh Adalja and NBC’s Antonia Hylton join Chris Jansing to discuss the strain on healthcare workers across the U.S. as the coronavirus spreads, sending primarily unvaccinated patients to the hospital. “All of us are burned out,” says Dr. Adalja. “It’s very difficult to deal with something that is completely vaccine preventable now — that Covid deaths, Covid hospitalizations, those can largely be avoided by a simple vaccine.”Dec. 9, 2021