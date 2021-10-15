Dr. Adalja: Booster shots for J&J recipients will boost immunity, but more data needed to determine safety and efficacy

Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, MSNBC Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres and NBC Correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments from the FDA on boosters for Johnson and Johnson recipients. “That’s where they’re actually looking to see if there is a benefit of giving a vaccine that uses a different technology, that’s the mixing,” says Adalja. “Does it give you a bigger boost in your immunity? The early preliminary data says yes we want to know how safe it is though and how durable it is. I don’t think that’s going to be what’s going to be approved at least in the near term. This is something to think about for improving our vaccine strategies.”Oct. 15, 2021