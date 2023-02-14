Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former Chief Economist of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January consumer price index report. “I think it’s going to be bumpy,” says Holtz-Eakin. “They don’t really have a choice. They need to get overall inflation down, but the fallout is going to be uneven and when the fallout is uneven, you go to the court of appeals, which is the Congress, and you start saying, ‘Hey, we talked to that Fed,’ and so we're gonna see a lot of scrutiny about this process in the the year to come.”Feb. 14, 2023