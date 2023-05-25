IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Doug Holtz-Eakin: ‘Urgent’ to reach a debt ceiling deal and ‘avoid any even whisper of a default’

01:43

Fitch Ratings, one of the big three credit ratings companies, told the White House and Congress that it could downgrade the U.S. credit rating if a payment is missed amid negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake, NBC News Business and Data Reporter Brian Cheung, former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. "The reality is, we don't know exactly when the X-date is, and what she said very clearly is that it could be as early as June 1, and we should act accordingly," Holtz-Eakin says. "If the money, the bills don't come up this quickly, that money doesn't go as quickly, we might get another couple days. But there's not two months, right. It is urgent to get it done now and to avoid any even whisper of a default."May 25, 2023

