Doug Heye: ‘There’s a lot we still don’t know’ about Supreme Court ethics issues

The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify about Supreme Court ethics reform. Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels, former RNC Communications Director Doug Heye and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page join Andrea Mitchell to break it down. “What will be addressed is, we've been talking so much about Clarence Thomas, but what are the actual ethics rules or lack thereof within the Supreme Court?” Heye said. “Are there other Supreme Court members who have gone on similar trips? There's a lot we still don't know.”April 20, 2023