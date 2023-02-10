Doug Heye: ‘Republicans ignore or challenge McConnell at their own peril’

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says Rick Scott is on his own in waiting to sunset social security and medicare in five years, which would force Congress to vote to reauthorize the programs. Former RNC Communications Director Doug Heye, former Obama White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina, and Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels join Ryan Nobles to discuss. “This fight is going to continue because McConnell is trying to warn Republicans, as he has for a year now, ‘don't go down this road.’ Republicans ignore or challenge McConnell at their own peril, and the White House is enjoying this,” says Heye.Feb. 10, 2023