Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to assess the danger of leaders supporting persisting conspiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Pelosi’s husband, after Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Kari Lake mocked the attack at a rally. “Words have meaning and they have consequences. And just because it's a laugh line or punch line for some politicians, there's somebody out there who's very, very sick that's watching that and wants to take action upon that,” says Harvin. “We're looking at the the growth now of individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence."Nov. 1, 2022

