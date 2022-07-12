IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Donell Harvin: Jan. 6 ‘wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a failure to heed the intelligence.’

05:38

Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson ahead of the seventh January 6 Committee hearing to recount how he warned federal and local agencies prior to January 6th that extremist groups were planning activities for that day in the capital. “These folks, unfortunately, were able to hide in plain sight, you know, they weren't sharing the secrets in some dark corners of the web that you need special tools and tactics and techniques to get to their statements on Facebook, right. They were announcing their plans broadly for everyone to see.” says Harvin. “I hope that the committee will flesh out, at the end of the day, it wasn't a failure of the intelligence, it was a failure to heed the intelligence, to say they didn't understand that this large group of individuals was coming to take the Capitol.”July 12, 2022

