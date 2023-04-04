IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Trump enters NYC courthouse for arraignment 

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

    02:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

    07:15

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

    07:00

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’

    04:46

  • Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'

    06:50

  • Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports

    01:32

  • Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

    10:55

  • What’s so dangerous about TikTok? NBC's Jacob Ward talks to the experts.

    03:47

  • Brendan Buck: Republicans ‘quite content to ignore’ centrist voters who support gun reform action

    05:06

  • Sen. Warner: Biden admin ‘gets an absolute failing grade’ for transparency on classified documents

    10:43

  • Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion

    06:44

  • Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

    05:08

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

    05:23

  • Stephen Hadley: Israel experiencing ‘biggest political crisis' we've seen in a 'long, long time'

    04:26

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

03:15

NBC News Correspondent Ron Allen and former DC Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence Donell Harvin join Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur to examine what the NYPD and Homeland Security are watching for as former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan. “In the homeland security space, what we do is we kind of widen the aperture and look a little bit more strategic,” says Harvin. “It's not the individuals that are out there yelling and holding up signs that you should be worried about. It's that person that's watching this at home on television that's plotting. It's not the large crowds necessarily, like we saw on January 6, it's that lone actor that we're really looking out for, and we're seeing signs of these individuals coalescing online and social media talking about the next civil war.”April 4, 2023

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All