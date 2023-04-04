Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

NBC News Correspondent Ron Allen and former DC Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence Donell Harvin join Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell, and Katy Tur to examine what the NYPD and Homeland Security are watching for as former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan. “In the homeland security space, what we do is we kind of widen the aperture and look a little bit more strategic,” says Harvin. “It's not the individuals that are out there yelling and holding up signs that you should be worried about. It's that person that's watching this at home on television that's plotting. It's not the large crowds necessarily, like we saw on January 6, it's that lone actor that we're really looking out for, and we're seeing signs of these individuals coalescing online and social media talking about the next civil war.”April 4, 2023