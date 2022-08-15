Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022