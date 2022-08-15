IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

  • Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by ‘de facto blockade’ following Pelosi

  • Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

10:16

NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022

