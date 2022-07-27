DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

NBC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pete Williams, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, and Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to discuss revelations that the Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s actions as part of their January 6 criminal probe and has obtained call log data of top Trump aides, which may be “a real treasure trove, because that can be used to confront witnesses, and sometimes you can find some very damning admissions,” according to McQuade. Williams notes, “the real lesson of the story here is how much the Justice Department is doing that we just don't know about.”July 27, 2022