Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, Washington Post congressional investigations reporter Jacqueline Alemany, and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg join Kristen Welker to talk about the witnesses chosen to go first in the January 6 Committee’s upcoming public hearings. “A key reason for the selection of Nicholas Quested, the documentary filmmaker, is he's one of the few people to have detailed firsthand knowledge of how these far right extremists planned for January 6, who hasn't been charged with a crime and sent to prison,” says Woodruff Swan. June 8, 2022