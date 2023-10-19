IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’

    08:22

  • Sen. Warner: ‘I am confident’ in intel showing ‘Israel was not the source’ of bombed Gaza hospital

    06:20
    Doctors Without Borders: ‘virtually impossible’ to run Gaza hospitals, ‘situation is catastrophic’

    03:54
    ‘No question’ that the war in Israel will be escalated, and ‘good chance’ that Hezbollah will enter

    08:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Dent: Jim Jordan was a ‘thorn’ in the side of appropriators, who are now ‘returning fire’

    03:11

  • Red Cross is ‘ just waiting or hoping that there's an opening’ of Gaza border to get relief aid in

    01:49

  • Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’

    09:14

  • Fmr. Rep Upton: ‘I don’t think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship’ on major issues

    05:55

  • Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker

    03:24

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22

  • Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

  • Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

    01:06

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

    01:41

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    00:55

  • Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case

    03:24

  • Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

    03:32

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Doctors Without Borders: ‘virtually impossible’ to run Gaza hospitals, ‘situation is catastrophic’

03:54

President Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank this week, following his trip to Israel. Avril Benoit, Executive Director of Doctors Without Borders, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the obstacles to getting humanitarian aid into Gaza. “The shortages are dire, people are screaming in pain, they lack water, infection control is impossible, it is virtually impossible to run a functioning hospital anymore under conditions like these,” Benoit says of hospitals in Gaza. “Israeli officials are sending the authorities to say, this hospital, clear it out, evacuate immediately because there's a possibility of a strike. And sometimes that's not possible because people are not mobile there,” she adds. “We're really worried that the situation is catastrophic.”Oct. 19, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

