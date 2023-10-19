Doctors Without Borders: ‘virtually impossible’ to run Gaza hospitals, ‘situation is catastrophic’

President Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank this week, following his trip to Israel. Avril Benoit, Executive Director of Doctors Without Borders, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the obstacles to getting humanitarian aid into Gaza. “The shortages are dire, people are screaming in pain, they lack water, infection control is impossible, it is virtually impossible to run a functioning hospital anymore under conditions like these,” Benoit says of hospitals in Gaza. “Israeli officials are sending the authorities to say, this hospital, clear it out, evacuate immediately because there's a possibility of a strike. And sometimes that's not possible because people are not mobile there,” she adds. “We're really worried that the situation is catastrophic.”Oct. 19, 2023