    Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are 'relentlessly struck,' operating 'on the floor'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

Two dozen aid workers from Doctors Without Borders made it out of Gaza Wednesday through the Rafah crossing. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Faris Al Jawad, Communications Manager for Doctors Without Borders in Jerusalem, to discuss the status of hospitals and medical experts in Gaza, the desperate need for fuel and the potential for more mass casualties. “Our international staff that have just recently got out are safely over the border. However, I think what we are far more concerned about now is the 300 or so Palestinian staff that we still have in Gaza, still working, many of them in some of the most dangerous areas that are being relentlessly struck,” Al Jawad says. “There are bombs going off very nearby. There are thousands of people taking shelter there, there's no medication, there's no anesthesia, we're doing operations on the floor.”Nov. 2, 2023

    Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are 'relentlessly struck,' operating 'on the floor'

