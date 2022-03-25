Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’
This week, Israel set up a field hospital in Ukraine near the Polish border. Dr. Michael Segal and Dr. Adam Goldstein join Andrea Mitchell to share their experiences treating trauma cases at the elementary school turned hospital. “Our goal here is to help the refugee population, the local population, to take stress off the local hospital,” says Dr. Goldstein. “Whatever is needed, we’re doing.” Dr. Segal, born and raised in Kyiv before emigrating to Israel, tells Andrea he returned to Ukraine to volunteer “because of how much it means to me. I want to come help the country I grew up in.” March 25, 2022
