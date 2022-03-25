IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

    Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

  • Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

  • 'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

  • Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

  • Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

  • Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

  • Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

  • Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression ‘within a few months’

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

This week, Israel set up a field hospital in Ukraine near the Polish border. Dr. Michael Segal and Dr. Adam Goldstein join Andrea Mitchell to share their experiences treating trauma cases at the elementary school turned hospital. “Our goal here is to help the refugee population, the local population, to take stress off the local hospital,” says Dr. Goldstein. “Whatever is needed, we’re doing.” Dr. Segal, born and raised in Kyiv before emigrating to Israel, tells Andrea he returned to Ukraine to volunteer “because of how much it means to me. I want to come help the country I grew up in.” March 25, 2022

Play All