DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sits down for an exclusive interview with Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum for a wide-ranging conversation, including a discussion on the challenges facing both sides as the war in Ukraine enters winter. Pressed on how quickly Russia is burning through its military stockpiles of munition, Haines says “quite quickly. I mean, it's really pretty extraordinary.” Russia may be using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it, Haines explains: “Our own sense is that they are not capable of indigenously producing what they are expending at this stage. So, that is gonna be a challenge, and that’s why you see them going to other countries effectively yo try to get ammunition.” Dec. 5, 2022