DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

In more of Andrea Mitchell’s exclusive interview with Avril Haines at the Reagan National Defense Forum, the Director of National Intelligence shares her concerns about personal privacy and data on Chinese-owned video platform Tik-Tok. Asked whether parents should be worried about their children using Tik-Tok, Haines tells Mitchell, “I think you should be.” Among the reasons to be concerned, Haines notes China’s capacity to pull in foreign data and “target audiences for information campaigns or for other things, but also to have it for the future so that they can use it for a variety of means that they're interested in.” Dec. 5, 2022