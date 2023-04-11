IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors

    04:57

  • Amb. Dermer defends Al-Aqsa mosque raid after ensuing violence in Israel and the West Bank

    08:50

  • John Brennan: Human sources’ ‘lives may be at risk now’ because of classified docs leak

    05:38

  • Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

    01:12

  • Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

    06:31

  • Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    08:15

  • Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

    04:52

  • Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

    08:16

  • Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

    05:54

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

    02:28

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

02:26

NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky and NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell to look at how elected officials are responding to the mass shooting in Louisville amid stronger calls nationwide for gun safety legislation. “They're in a state that is controlled by Republicans, which is repealing gun laws and just recently passed a statute making it a crime for Louisville local officials to cooperate with the enforcement of federal gun laws,” says Dilanian. “So they're calling for things that are politically impossible in their state.”April 11, 2023

  • Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors

    04:57

  • Amb. Dermer defends Al-Aqsa mosque raid after ensuing violence in Israel and the West Bank

    08:50

  • John Brennan: Human sources’ ‘lives may be at risk now’ because of classified docs leak

    05:38

  • Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

    01:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All