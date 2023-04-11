Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky and NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell to look at how elected officials are responding to the mass shooting in Louisville amid stronger calls nationwide for gun safety legislation. “They're in a state that is controlled by Republicans, which is repealing gun laws and just recently passed a statute making it a crime for Louisville local officials to cooperate with the enforcement of federal gun laws,” says Dilanian. “So they're calling for things that are politically impossible in their state.”April 11, 2023