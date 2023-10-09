Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

Diana Buttu, a political analyst and former spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the plight that Palestinians have faced in both Gaza and the West Bank and how it relates to the current conflict between Hamas and Israel. “The problem is that I don't think that this is put in its proper political context. This isn't just a war. This is actually an occupation that has gone on now for 56 years,” Buttu says. “The sad reality is that for all of these years, everybody has focused only on Israel’s security, leaving aside anything when it comes to Palestinians, and Palestinians have lived in such insecurity over the course of the past 56 years.”Oct. 9, 2023