    DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29
    ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

    08:48

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

    05:30

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    04:24

  • New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

    04:37

  • Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”

    03:43

  • Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew

    06:05

  • Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

    06:42

  • Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

    04:56

  • ‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

    04:51

  • Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

    09:22

  • Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody

    05:45

  • Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

    07:05

  • Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’

    04:06

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

    08:24

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11

  • Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

09:29

GOP hopefuls descend on Milwaukee, WI ahead of the first GOP debate. With the absence of former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have secured the key center-stage positions as they take heat from the other six qualifying candidates. Steve Kornacki, Garrett Haake, and Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to preview the first Republican debate. “What you see in national polls and polls in other states as well, is that Trump is ahead. But DeSantis and Scott are not unpopular with Republicans,” Steve tells Andrea. “There's broad goodwill towards DeSantis and towards Scott. So, no Trump on the stage tonight, what these numbers suggest is there's obvious room for DeSantis and Scott to tap into that goodwill. Will one of them do it tonight and move up a little bit in Iowa and elsewhere?”Aug. 23, 2023

