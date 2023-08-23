DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

GOP hopefuls descend on Milwaukee, WI ahead of the first GOP debate. With the absence of former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have secured the key center-stage positions as they take heat from the other six qualifying candidates. Steve Kornacki, Garrett Haake, and Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to preview the first Republican debate. “What you see in national polls and polls in other states as well, is that Trump is ahead. But DeSantis and Scott are not unpopular with Republicans,” Steve tells Andrea. “There's broad goodwill towards DeSantis and towards Scott. So, no Trump on the stage tonight, what these numbers suggest is there's obvious room for DeSantis and Scott to tap into that goodwill. Will one of them do it tonight and move up a little bit in Iowa and elsewhere?”Aug. 23, 2023