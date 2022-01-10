IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

04:38

President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson and When We All Vote Executive Director Stephanie Young join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the push for Senate action on election reform as President Biden gets set to deliver a major speech on voting in Georgia. “The president said he was going to stand with the Black community. There’s no more important issue than the protection of voting rights,” says Johnson. “Here we are a year later approaching the midterm election and we still lack protection.” Jan. 10, 2022

