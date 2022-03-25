Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’
04:51
Share this -
copied
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact of sanctions and what the U.S. is doing to “shut down every avenue of evasion” of sanctions by Russia and other countries in a position to help them. “We're going to make sure that going forward, we make very clear to China and other countries that they have a choice to make,” says Adeyemo. “They can make the choice of supporting Russia or they can make the choice of continuing to participate in the global economy that that allowed has them to grow their economy.” March 25, 2022
Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’
05:46
Now Playing
Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’
04:51
UP NEXT
David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’
05:12
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland
02:53
'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced
03:07
Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’