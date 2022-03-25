IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

04:51

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact of sanctions and what the U.S. is doing to “shut down every avenue of evasion” of sanctions by Russia and other countries in a position to help them. “We're going to make sure that going forward, we make very clear to China and other countries that they have a choice to make,” says Adeyemo. “They can make the choice of supporting Russia or they can make the choice of continuing to participate in the global economy that that allowed has them to grow their economy.” March 25, 2022

