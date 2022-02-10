IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Deputy Secy. of State: Russia invasion would signal that ‘autocrats can act with impunity’

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the message Putin would send, that “autocrats can act with impunity,” if he moves forward with a Ukraine invasion. “The consequences will not just be for the Ukrainian people, which will be terrible, but for the world community at large,” says Sherman. “Because Vladimir Putin will say that any autocrat can take action that undermines international principles that Russia has signed up to.”Feb. 10, 2022

