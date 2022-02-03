Deputy NSA Finer: Russia considering 'extremely elaborate' false flag option

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Deputy NSA Finer: Russia considering 'extremely elaborate' false flag option04:31
UP NEXT
D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources06:21
Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII04:32
Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans08:23
Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’04:34
Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’04:32
Leaked Afghanistan document concerns Sen. Shaheen06:36
Sen. Warner: What Putin does next hinges on ‘next 2-3 weeks’10:36
Chinese espionage more ‘brazen’ and ‘damaging’ than ever before, FBI Director tells Pete Williams03:02
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No dispute’ between what U.S. and Ukraine are ‘seeing on the border’07:34
Linda Greenhouse: Sotomayor faced similar ‘undercutting, backbiting’ as today’s Supreme Court contenders04:11
Sen. Murphy: Senate considering Russia sanctions ‘that might take effect immediately’05:23
Michael McFaul: Zelenskyy views warnings from West as ‘undermining his plea for calm’08:53
Leon Panetta: Biden has done ‘a very good job’ solidifying ‘unified’ NATO strategy06:55
Robert Gibbs: ‘The table is set’ for a SCOTUS nominee confirmation ‘in fairly short order’06:58
Jon Finer: ‘Significant concerns’ about Russian ‘force posture in Belarus’09:12
Jim Messina: Nomination to fill Breyer’s seat will be ‘more political’ than ‘most Supreme Court picks’03:01
Beschloss: Breyer is the ‘incarnation of what the founders wanted’ for Supreme Court justices04:40
Senator Hirono: ‘Significant decision’ by Biden to nominate a Black woman08:50
Larry Summers: ‘We're likely to require higher interest rates than the Fed now foresees’05:56
Deputy NSA Finer: Russia considering 'extremely elaborate' false flag option04:31
Deputy national Security Advisor Jon Finer spoke to Andrea Mitchell about the potential plans Russia has to use a false flag operation in Ukraine to justify military action.Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Deputy NSA Finer: Russia considering 'extremely elaborate' false flag option04:31
UP NEXT
D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources06:21
Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII04:32
Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans08:23
Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’04:34
Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’04:32