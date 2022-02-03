IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans

08:23

Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss reports about Russian plans for a potential false flag operation that would justify an invasion of Ukraine. Finer tells Andrea, “we know that this is an option under consideration that would involve actors – playing mourners for people who are killed in an event they would have created for themselves - that would involve the deployment of corpses of bodies purportedly killed in an incident like this,” though he cautions that the U.S. does not yet know if this is the route the Russians will take.Feb. 3, 2022

