Andrea Mitchell Reports

Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

04:50

The Biden Administration was a key player in the negotiations for a hostage deal, involved in the deliberations with Israel, Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt. Deputy assistant to the President Brett McGurk joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the deal evolved over the past few weeks. “Israelis have fully committed to this deal, Hamas has committed to this deal through the Qataris and Egyptians. There's no good faith here, obviously, when it comes to Hamas, but this was a rigorously negotiated deal. I have to say the terms of the agreement really could not have been achieved a month ago,” McGurk tells Andrea. “If Hamas wants that pause to continue, it has to produce additional hostages. That was not the terms of the deal even two to three weeks ago. And that's because Hamas is under tremendous pressure.”Nov. 22, 2023

