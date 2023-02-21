Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

- Now Playing
Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes07:25
- UP NEXT
Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine08:05
Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie10:17
Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech03:18
Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan07:35
Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn06:48
Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip05:36
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria00:41
Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'02:40
VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter07:09
VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine05:40
VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’04:24
Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’05:27
Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks04:37
John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy09:28
Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'08:02
Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’03:21
Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next05:55
Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing08:14
Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’04:48
- Now Playing
Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes07:25
- UP NEXT
Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine08:05
Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie10:17
Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech03:18
Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan07:35
Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn06:48
Play All