Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks with Andrea Mitchell at the Munich Security Conference about the work the U.S. Justice Department is doing to investigate and prosecute war crimes, including “working with our Ukrainian partners to help them collect evidence to help analyze it to bring cases” as the U.S. government is “examining bringing cases of our own.” When asked if any American companies could face federal charges if it's determined they sold parts that ended up in China’s spy balloon, in violation of export controls, Monaco pledges, “we will enforce the law.”Feb. 21, 2023