IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

  • VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’

    04:24

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

  • Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing

    08:14

  • Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’

    04:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

07:25

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks with Andrea Mitchell at the Munich Security Conference about the work the U.S. Justice Department is doing to investigate and prosecute war crimes, including “working with our Ukrainian partners to help them collect evidence to help analyze it to bring cases” as the U.S. government is “examining bringing cases of our own.” When asked if any American companies could face federal charges if it's determined they sold parts that ended up in China’s spy balloon, in violation of export controls, Monaco pledges, “we will enforce the law.”Feb. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All