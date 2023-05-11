IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

    07:37

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

    07:15

  • Jason Furman: ‘Do the Republicans mean what they’re saying’ on debt ceiling demands?

    06:58

  • Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

    04:26

  • Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

    08:11

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

    06:55

  • Maya MacGuineas: Debt limit battle shows that ‘art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington’

    03:02

  • Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in ‘Greg Abbott’s Texas’

    05:32

  •  Peter Baker: ‘There’s not much of a fear factor in Washington’ about raising the debt limit

    07:08

  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talks Brownsville migrant tragedy and the coming end of Title 42

    04:10

  • Kris Brown: The ‘public health epidemic’ of gun violence must be ‘a top priority’ at the ballot box

    06:21

  • Amb. Markarova calls for focus on ‘more support, more weapons’ as Wagner chief criticizes Kremlin

    07:46

  • NBC Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador to China discusses U.S.-China diplomatic channels

    03:28

  • Rep. Escobar: GOP migration bill would ‘exacerbate an already very challenging problem’

    03:54

  • Maya MacGuineas: Default discussions demonstrate that ‘our political system is so broken’

    02:43

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

    03:05

  • John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

    06:17

  • Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

    05:08

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

    03:35

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

04:51

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the consequences if a deal is not reached to raise the debt limit. “There is no way to stop the catastrophe that would be default if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit. All of the alternatives that people have come up with are alternatives that would mean that for the first time in the history of the United States, we didn't meet all of our commitments on time. It would be devastating for our economy,” Adeyemo says. “What private sector analysts have said is that if we defaulted on our debt, we would lose millions of jobs, the economy would go into a recession that would be likely more significant than what we faced after Lehman collapse. That's why we expect Congress to, on a bipartisan basis, avoid default and make sure that we raise the debt limit.”May 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

    07:37

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

    07:15

  • Jason Furman: ‘Do the Republicans mean what they’re saying’ on debt ceiling demands?

    06:58

  • Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

    04:26

  • Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

    08:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All