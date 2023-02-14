Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

Katherin Schweit, former FBI special agent and former head of the FBI’s Active Shooter Program, and James Densley, Professor at the School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Metro State University, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five in critical condition. “With regard to this and our research we often see that mass shootings are a form of suicide, and they are driven by despair, and so we have somebody here who has died from a self inflicted gunshot wound after perpetrating yet another mass shooting,” said Densley. “We are in a perpetual cycle of mass shootings, and every single one of these shootings is lowering the threshold for the next one, because others are watching, and they're seeing this is just a normalized form of behavior in our society. It’s unacceptable.”Feb. 14, 2023