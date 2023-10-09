Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza

Hamas militants took over 100 hostages during their assault on Israel. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Peter Baker and Dennis Ross, a former diplomat and special coordinator for the Middle East for President Bill Clinton, to compare the assault and kidnappings to previous conflicts between Hamas and Israel. “Hamas basically has crossed every conceivable line,” Ross tells Andrea. “The playbook that Israel is going to use is going to be not one we've seen before. They say they want to get their hostages back, but we're not going to see them acting in a way that is designed to avoid going after Hamas. I don't even exclude the possibility that Israel will, in fact, end up reoccupying Gaza.”Oct. 9, 2023