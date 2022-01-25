Democrats weigh best approach to work with Manchin & Sinema with agenda on the line
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Yamiche Alcindor, and Eugene Daniels join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the path forward for Senate Democrats after their failed push for voting rights legislation. On working with Senator Sinema in the future, Heitkamp says Senate Democrats “need her 50th vote in order to pass Build Back Better in whatever form they’re going to pass it. And it doesn't do anyone any good to start pointing fingers and bad mouthing each other.” Jan. 25, 2022
