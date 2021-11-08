Democrats struggle to gain rural support as midterms loom

Dan Balz, Robert Gibbes, and Victoria DeFrancesco Soto join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Democratic party's struggle to reach voters in rural areas. “You can’t just show up a couple of weeks before an election and expect to get that group's support. You need to be there in the long term, you need to connect with them, engage with them, listen to them, not just tell them what they should do and what is good for them, but be there consistently and that’s how you win the vote,” says DeFrancesco Soto. Nov. 8, 2021