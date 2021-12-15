Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year
01:04
Share this -
copied
NBC's Garrett Haake reports as Democrats in Congress and at the White House are growing skeptical that legislation for President Biden's Build Back Better agenda will be able to be passed by the end of the year.Dec. 15, 2021
Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome
06:15
‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights
07:09
Now Playing
Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year
01:04
UP NEXT
Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’
08:34
KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’
03:24
Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’