Delta variant fueling new spike in cases across U.S. as 100 million Americans remain unvaccinated

Delta variant fueling new spike in cases across U.S. as 100 million Americans remain unvaccinated01:48
Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated amid rising spread of the delta variant. He also calls for more studies on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's effectiveness against recent variants, saying, “we really need clinical data that show what is happening to people who had been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.”