    Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

03:25

Donald Trump’s claims of immunity were unanimously rejected by the DC Circuit Court, claiming Trump is not immune from being charged with any of the crimes that he’s up against. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in the latest trials of former President Trump. “This will not hurt him,” Susan tells Andrea. “The fact, that the, that he has to take it to the Supreme Court, and Joyce can talk more about this than I. it will delay the case going forward, and it has already, and that only helps him run his campaign from a courthouse instead of on the campaign trail which works with his base.”Feb. 6, 2024

    Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

