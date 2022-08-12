Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

Almost a decade after the abduction of American journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice in Syria, his mother Debra Tice joins Andrea Mitchell to express her frustration and hopes for government action to bring her son home as the 10-year anniversary nears. Reacting to reports of negotiations between the U.S. and Russia for the release of WNBA star Brittner Griner and former marine Paul Whelan, Tice says that “After nine years of telling me it wasn’t possible, now they are showing me that engagement, negotiation and concession is absolutely doable by the United States government in the case of those held in Russia.” She urges, “If they can do it for an American, my son qualifies. Let's go.” Aug. 12, 2022