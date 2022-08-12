IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

    05:49

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

    08:02

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

    05:57

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

    06:37

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

    06:34

  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

    09:22

  • Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by ‘de facto blockade’ following Pelosi

    06:48

  • Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

    08:46

  • Dr. Vin Gupta: ‘Colleges, schools, congregate living facilities’ must prepare for monkeypox 

    03:35

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Griner sentence ‘an absolute moral outrage,’ but she has ‘millions’ of supporters

    05:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

07:01

Almost a decade after the abduction of American journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice in Syria, his mother Debra Tice joins Andrea Mitchell to express her frustration and hopes for government action to bring her son home as the 10-year anniversary nears. Reacting to reports of negotiations between the U.S. and Russia for the release of WNBA star Brittner Griner and former marine Paul Whelan, Tice says that “After nine years of telling me it wasn’t possible, now they are showing me that engagement, negotiation and concession is absolutely doable by the United States government in the case of those held in Russia.” She urges, “If they can do it for an American, my son qualifies. Let's go.” Aug. 12, 2022

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All