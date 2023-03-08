DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the Democratic delegate representing DC in the House, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her thoughts on President Biden’s support of the resolution to block the controversial DC crime bill and explain how the municipal legislation is being misconstrued. “I believe it was a mistake.This crime code had not been revised in 100 years, and we see people revising their crime codes all over the country. That's all DC was doing, and the revisions reflected what judges had already done.” Regarding the DC Council having to restart work on reforming the criminal code, Holmes Norton added: “Starting over is very difficult, because this code was revised for the first time in 100 years since 1901. There are not a great deal of revisions that need to be made. So I hope the council will continue to work on this matter.”March 8, 2023