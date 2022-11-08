David Wasserman: ‘The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor’

Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman lays out his Election Day predictions, telling Andrea Mitchell that “the laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor.” According to Wasserman, “the likeliest outcome is that Republicans pick up between 15 and 30 House seats, and Democrats are hanging on for dear life in the Senate. There’s an excellent chance that Republicans hold Pennsylvania and break through in one of Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia today.”Nov. 8, 2022