IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

  • Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China

    07:56

  • Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'

    07:00

  • Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’

    04:05

  • Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’

    08:08

  • McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker

    02:30

  • Vaughn Hillyard: Kari Lake, Mark Finchem casting doubt on Arizona election process

    04:41

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’

    07:36

  • Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi

    07:47

  • Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’

    08:45

  • Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’

    06:58

  • Sen. Michael Bennet: ‘What we saw in red and rural Colorado was something very different this year’

    05:51

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

    04:13

  • Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race

    05:12

  • Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms

    05:09

  • Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history

    05:50

  • David Wasserman: ‘The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor’

    03:13

  • Robert Gibbs: NBC News poll shows growing 'energy' Democrats need to 'defy political gravity'

    06:49

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

06:12

NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

  • Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China

    07:56

  • Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'

    07:00

  • Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’

    04:05

  • Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All