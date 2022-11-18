IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

  • Poland, NATO say missile strike was not Russian attack

  • Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

  • Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

  • Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

  • Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China

  • Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'

  • Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’

  • Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

07:10

Author of “American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation” David Rothkopf tells Andrea Mitchell some Trump officials resisted dangerous Trump policies from people like Muslim ban architect Stephen Miller. Miller is now reportedly advising Kevin McCarthy, which Rothkopf says “should be a warning sign” that McCarthy is “going to be taking direction to some extent from Mar-a-Lago.” Nov. 18, 2022

