David Miliband: U.S. can’t ‘get to grips’ with migrant crisis without addressing ‘root’ causes

President and C.E.O. of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to share his view on the humanitarian situation at the southern border and discuss how the federal government should take action. “There have to be solutions, both at the root in the Northern Triangle of El Salvador, Guatemala, or Honduras, and along the route in Mexico and on the U.S. side of the border. If you only work on the U.S. side of the border, you're not going to get to grips with the problem,” Miliband says. “This is a very pivotal moment where people are looking to the U.S. for leadership. The administration is doing some very important and sensible measures. It's allowing people to claim asylum from outside the country. But we also believe it's vital that every case gets treated on its merits, and that's not yet being done.”May 12, 2023