Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

05:51

More than six million Ukrainians, around one third of the country’s population, have either had to flee or have been internally displaced. On World Refugee Day, David Milibrand, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former U.K. foreign secretary, and Mariia Mitina, a Ukrainian refugee living in the U.S., join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What we're suffering from is obviously a crisis of diplomacy, because around the world 54, 55 conflicts going on, that are driving people from their homes,” says Milibrand. “We know that refugees are great contributors, they’re change-makers, they’re innovators in the countries that they come to. And obviously refugee status is born of desperate straits around the world, but it's also something that brings out humanity, and that's what we want to emphasize on today's World Refugee Day.”June 20, 2023

