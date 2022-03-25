IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • 'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

    03:07

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

    09:28

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

    07:06

  • Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:00

  • Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

    08:14

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

    06:51

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

    05:45

  • Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

    05:18

  • Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression ‘within a few months’

    07:49

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

    07:53

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

    01:41

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

    08:58

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

    03:27

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

    03:33

  • Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16

  • Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

    05:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

05:12

International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s being done to help refugees fleeing Russia’s military onslaught, including the “six and a half million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country.” Miliband explains the importance of President Biden’s “two-pronged strategy” to both support refugees in Eastern Europe and to deliver aid within Ukraine “in the midst of fighting and moving conflict lines.” He adds that the IRC is “determined to work with the U.S. administration” to “speed up the process” of “welcoming 100,000 Ukrainians to America.” March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • 'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

    03:07

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

    09:28

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All