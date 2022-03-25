David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s being done to help refugees fleeing Russia’s military onslaught, including the “six and a half million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country.” Miliband explains the importance of President Biden’s “two-pronged strategy” to both support refugees in Eastern Europe and to deliver aid within Ukraine “in the midst of fighting and moving conflict lines.” He adds that the IRC is “determined to work with the U.S. administration” to “speed up the process” of “welcoming 100,000 Ukrainians to America.” March 25, 2022