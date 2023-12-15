IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’

    David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

    Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

  • Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

  • Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

  • Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worseming as half of the population faces starvation due to the blockade and a lack of humanitarian aid getting in. International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what needs to be done to help Palestinians. “It's impossible to deliver aid, and it's impossible to protect civilians, while the fighting is going on. That's the humanitarian case for the ceasefire,” Miliband tells Andrea. “Now we can also and must ameliorate the situation literally minute by minute, hour by hour. There's an International Rescue Committee team in Egypt at the moment. We have medical expertise. We have expertise in containing contagious diseases. We have partners inside Gaza, but it's impossible to work while there's such a threat to life and limb from the fighting.”Dec. 15, 2023

Play All