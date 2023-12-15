David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worseming as half of the population faces starvation due to the blockade and a lack of humanitarian aid getting in. International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what needs to be done to help Palestinians. “It's impossible to deliver aid, and it's impossible to protect civilians, while the fighting is going on. That's the humanitarian case for the ceasefire,” Miliband tells Andrea. “Now we can also and must ameliorate the situation literally minute by minute, hour by hour. There's an International Rescue Committee team in Egypt at the moment. We have medical expertise. We have expertise in containing contagious diseases. We have partners inside Gaza, but it's impossible to work while there's such a threat to life and limb from the fighting.”Dec. 15, 2023