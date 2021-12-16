David Miliband: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘man-made’

President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his organization’s report that lists Afghanistan as the top country most at risk in the coming year, amid threats of starvation and healthcare collapse in the country. “This is a humanitarian crisis that has been man-made over the last three or four months. The US has allowed some carve outs for humanitarian work from its own sanctions, it needs to do the same for the UN sanctions urgently.”Dec. 16, 2021